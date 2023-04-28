Wisconsin teacher's anti-Asian slurs just part of 'fun' environment in his classroom: school district

A Wisconsin teacher is back in the classroom despite making anti-Asian slurs in the classroom.

Robert Perkins, a band teacher at Wausau East High School, was reinstated following an investigation by the school district, which found that “all students report that Mr. Perkins uses humor to engage students and create a ‘fun’ environment," reported The Daily Beast.

“Despite corroborating statements confirming Mr. Perkins’ use of anti-Asian, racist slurs such as ‘chink’ and ‘ching chong,’ as well as statements from other witnesses that Mr. Perkins’ conduct caused unease among students from protected classes, the WSD investigator still found no grounds for a determination of harassment,” said an open letter signed by Asian American parents.

The school is about 81 percent white but has a large Hmong-Lao population, and one parent said his son had been so upset by the teacher's conduct that he hasn't been to school in two weeks.

“When I saw it in my son’s eyes as he’s crying on the floor, it broke my heart that a grown man can do this to my son,” said parent Tha Vongphakdy.

The district superintendent agreed that Perkins had acted unprofessionally but found no reason to let him go.

“While a preponderance of the evidence shows that Mr. Perkins did not engage in harassing or discriminatory behavior, he did engage in insensitive and unprofessional conduct,” wrote the district superintendent this week in a letter. “Witnesses indicate that he did use language that could be insensitive to students of different protected classes, including race and sex, but that language does not rise to the level of discrimination or harassment.”