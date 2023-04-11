At least 1 killed in shooting outside Washington DC funeral home: reports
Police Tape (AFP)

Multiple people were shot, including one fatally, outside a Washington D.C. funeral home Tuesday, according to reports citing police.

Another two people were taken to hospitals in critical conditions, the Washington Post reported.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE, near the Stewart Funeral Home, according to the Post.

The extent of the injuries is not yet know, the Post said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

