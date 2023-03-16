Watch: 4Chan ‘clown’ arrested at his mom’s house for threatening to kill Nazi-bashing sheriff

A man who allegedly posted death threats online aimed at a Florida sheriff was arrested on March 6, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Richard Golden, 38, was charged with second-degree felony written threats to kill or injure, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a press conference this Tuesday.

Chitwood, who was the target of Golden's threats, said that Golden was unemployed and living in a back bedroom at his mother's house and harbored anti-police views.

Golden made the threats in a 4CHAN chatroom after Chitwood spoke out against the Goyim Defense League (GDL), a neo-Nazi group, for spreading fear and antisemitic hate literature about the Jewish community in Volusia County.

"Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem. But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him," Golden reportedly wrote.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office along with other government agencies launched an investigation after they were notified of the threats.

"They discovered he is anti-government, he is anti-law enforcement and like every active shooter that we come across he is a marginalized member of society who spent hours and hours and hours in these extremist chat groups," Chitwood said.

"Here is this clown sitting in his bedroom who is indoctrinated by this bull (expletive) and thinks the best way to solve the problem is to put a bullet in my head," Chitwood said.

Watch the video below or at this link.