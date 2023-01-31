Watch: Dem hammers Republicans for ‘wasting time’ with ‘absurd’ socialism resolution

During a House Rules Committee hearing this Tuesday, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took aim at a resolution put forth by Republicans titled, "Denouncing the horrors of socialism," saying that the resolution is a "foolish waste of Congress's time and taxpayer dollars."

"When I'm home in my district, no one -- literally no one -- has ever expressed a fear that this country is in danger of falling under the sway of Stalin, or Pol Pot or socialism, because that's absurd,": Scanlon said, adding that her constituents "want to know what we're doing to protect and their medicare."

"My constituents want to know what we're doing to stop the flow of unregulated guns into our communities," she continued, later adding that it's "really disappointing that our Republican colleagues are wasting precious time and resources in this resolution."

According to Scanlon, the resolution is just another example of Republicans making political statements to "appease the radical right."