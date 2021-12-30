WATCH: Kristi Noem tells germ-denier Pete Hegseth that people really should wash their hands

Fox News personality Pete Hegseth was taught the importance of washing hands during an interview with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Hegseth, who has degrees from Princeton and Harvard, has notoriously argued against hand washing.

“I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years,” Hegseth said on-air in 2019. “Really. I don’t really wash my hands ever. I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”





Pete Hegseth doesn’t wash his hands pic.twitter.com/gqMmR3uZcq

— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) December 20, 2019

On Wednesday, Noem praised hand washing as an alternative to vaccines.

"Still Pete, the number one thing that people can do to slow down the spread of a virus -- go wash your hands," she claimed, despite vaccines actually occupying the top of the list.

"Go wash your hands. I'm shocked by the amount of time that I have to go remind people of that," she said, as Hegseth appeared to roll his eyes.





Kristi Noem: "The number one thing that people can do to slow down the spread of a virus -- go wash your hands." (Getting vaccinated and masking will do more to protect you from an airborne virus than washing your hands.)



(Also note Pete Hegseth's reaction to this comment) pic.twitter.com/MmlQto7Uw6

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2021



















