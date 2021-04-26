WATCH: Man calls woman the N-word and threatens to blow her head off with an AK-47

Police in Ohio in investigating an incident captured on video showing a man threatening a woman and yelling racial slurs in a parking lot on April 17, the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Although the man was named in social media posts, the Stow Police Department has declined to identify the suspect because he has not been charged with a crime.

In the video, the man gets out of his car and yells at a woman, calling her the N-word. He then claims he has an AK-47 in his car and threatens to use it on the woman. Other videos show him yelling racial slurs at other people.

"It's still under investigation, so the matter isn't resolved at this point. That's the initial report, so that may be something that changes as things get finalized," Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely said.

Wyndham Ridge Apartment, which owns the parking lot where the incident took place, released a statement saying the company served the resident (presumably the suspect, according to the Journal's report) with a notice to leave the premises on April 19. He has agreed to move.

"We are aware of the disturbing incident and subsequent photos and videos on social media. We condemn and will not tolerate any kind of racist or threatening language and overt threats of violence. We moved swiftly to address the situation and are actively working with law enforcement officials to resolve the matter," the statement read. "We are committed to creating a safe, secure and inclusive environment at Wyndham Ridge, and we will continue to take proactive steps to resolve the situation."

Watch video of the incident below: