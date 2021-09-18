WATCH: MSNBC anchor confronts 'Justice for J6' rally organizer over Jan. 6th rioters 'storming' the Capitol

On Saturday morning , MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian rolled tape of the organizer of the "Justice for J6" rally scheduled for later in the day, and confronted him over the Jan. 6th insurrectionists "storming the Capitol" -- which he attempted to dispute.

Speaking with MSNBC colleague Mehdi Hasan, Vossoughian showed her interview with organizer Matt Braynard -- a former Donald Trump official -- about his event which led to an exchange about the term "storming."

"We condemn those who engage in violence but individuals who did not -- who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time are being unjustly persecuted," Braynard stated.

"Who was in the wrong place at the wrong time?" the MSNBC host pressed.

"The vast majority of the hundreds who have been arrested who have not been charged with violence," he replied.

"So these are people who unlawfully stormed the Capitol--," Vossoughian started before he cut her off.

"Storming is acharacterization, that's your characterization," he shot back. "In many cases they walked through a door held open by a Capitol police officer."

Turning back to host Hasan, the MSNBC host explained, "And herein lies the big issue with all this, is the fact that he came back at me and said I was characterizing this as storming the capitol. We sat here and watched what took place January 6th -- that's a fact. The insurrectionists stormed the Capitol."

"Matt Braynard characterized it as people walked in peacefully, doors held open welcomed to the capitol grounds. That's not what happened," she added.

Watch below:

