Video shows pro-Palestinian group attacking Jewish diners outside Los Angeles restaurant

Video is circulating the internet showing an attack on Jewish diners in Los Angeles by mob of pro-Palestinian attackers who hurled racial slurs in the process, KTLA 5 reports.

The fight reportedly occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday outside a sushi restaurant.

A witness told KTLA that she was sitting with a group of friends when a caravan of cars displaying Palestinian flags drove by and began shouting at diners, adding that at some point, members of the caravan jumped out and questioned people if they are Jewish. When two men replied that they were, fighting broke out.

"We're not going to bring the conflict from the Middle East here and allow people to be attacked on our streets because of what they look like and what they appear ethnically," Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz said.

Watch video of the attack below: