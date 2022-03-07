WATCH: Truck plows through gates at the Russian Embassy in Dublin

On Monday, Irish news sources reported that a large truck rammed through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

According to reports, the truck appears to be for a company that delivers "supplies for church services" — and one man has been arrested in the incident. A motive has not been officially reported by these sources, although it comes amid mass protests of Russia around the world for the invasion of Ukraine.

Videos uploaded to social media show clear footage of the truck veering and backing up toward the gates of the Russian embassy, crashing through them and forcing them open. The man who filmed the incident can be heard cheering on the driver of the truck.







