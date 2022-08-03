Watch: West Virginia senator claims child rape victims 'romanticize' their rapists, see them as a 'boyfriend'
State Senator Robert Karnes.

A West Virginia Republican state senator is under fire after suggesting on the Senate floor that children who have been raped "romanticize" their sexual abusers. He further said the children are involved in "relationships" with their abusers and see them as a "boyfriend."

State Senator Robert Karnes made his remarks during debate on a controversial abortion bill that passed 21-10, but failed to be reconciled with a House version. The bill does not currently appear to be moving forward.

"You know the dynamic in these relationships quite often is that the child has a very romanticized view of what's happening," Sen. Karnes said. "They think that this is their boyfriend."

He then asked Democratic state Senator Stephen Baldwin, the West Virginia Minority Leader, "Would you agree with that?"

"I don't know what you're talking about sir," Baldwin replied.

While West Virginia news outlets failed to report Sen. Karnes' remarks, video of his comments circulated broadly on social media. Sen. Karnes lashed out at Sen. Garcia, tweeting, "I would expect better from little joey, but not a lot better. He does represent the party that protects groomers and pedophiles."

On Sunday, Karnes baselessly used the "groomer" attack.

"Like everything else about @TheDemocrats, even the outrage is fake," he quipped. "The amendment will make it easier for groomers to convince their victims to abort a child & hide the evidence. They will continue sexually abusing that child & likely others because dems protect them from justice."

The ACLU of West Virginia posted video of a protest and tweeted, "Senate President Craig Blair cleared the galleries as attendees expressed outrage over Sen. Robert Karnes insisting child sex abuse survivors view their abusers like a boyfriend. People aren’t going anywhere."

Watch Sen. Karnes' remarks below or at this link.

