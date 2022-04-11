WATCH: Woman hurls slur at reporter and flashes her backside as she faces trial for alleged racist incident

A Vancouver woman who's on trial for a racist incident was caught on video hurling a racial slur at news camera crew situated outside the courthouse, CityNews reports.

Astrid Maria Secreve is facing trial for an incident where she and a co-defendant Michel Jean-Jacque Berthiaume threw coffee on an Asian employee of a cafe.

The trial was set to begin Friday when she was approached by news camera operators. She told the cameraman not to film her and seemingly placed her hand on one of them. When the cameraman asked her not to touch him, she replied with an anti-Asian slur.

"She then turned and walked towards the courthouse, lifting her suit jacket to flash her clothed bottom at the camera operators before swearing at them again," CityNews reported.

A rally against anti-Asian racism was held outside the Richmond courthouse on Friday.

“We hope they can get educated from the judgement, whatever the judgement is,” said Ally Wang with the group Stop Anti-Asian Hate.

“Canada is such a beautiful country and we wish every person can enjoy a peaceful life.”

Watch CTV News' report on the story below:

Woman charged with mischief hurls racial slur at CTV News camera operator www.youtube.com


SmartNews Video