Watchdog warned UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street

By Christopher Bing (Reuters) - Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post published by Citizen Lab. "We confirm that in 2020 and 2021 we observed and notified the government of the United Kingdom of multiple suspected instances of Pegasus spyware infectio...
Stephen Colbert rewrites Florida math equations with a special Matt Gaetz twist
April 19, 2022
Florida has been ridiculed for its recent decision to slash several dozen math textbooks from its schools because Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that the math books are indoctrinating children with critical race theory.
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert added to the voices of those asking questions about the math accusations.
"This weekend, we learned that Florida rejected 41 percent of new math textbooks, at least they think it's 41 percent. For some reason, they just suck at math," Colbert began. "So, why the war against arithmetic? The Florida education department explained that reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, which the Florida legislature says includes theories that distort historical events."
Colbert said that it explains the updated unit on division, quoting former President Abraham Lincoln, "a house divided against itself, hey--that's two houses! Nice!"
"Florida officials did not name the rejected textbooks nor provide examples of passages that failed to meet the criteria, but, described the review process as 'transparent,'" Colbert continued with his mockery. "I guess they also banned dictionaries, because that's not what transparent means."
So, to help Florida come up with a state-approved math problem, Colbert suggested this: "Congressman Matt Gaetz and 2 friends have 10 ounces of cocaine. There are 12 people at the party, 3 of them are girls under 18. What should he call it on the Venmo transaction?"
Colbert went on to talk about the recent revelation that Tucker Carlson and his Fox colleagues are having their masculinity threatened.
"Now, I'm generally hesitant to talk about Tucker, because he just says and does stupid things for attention. But this one's so stupid it got my attention," said Colbert.
He went on to celebrate Fox for coming forward with their homoerotic documentary, but he did take issue with one clip in the hairless, man-loving video. At one point, it shows a guy milking a cow to display his strength. However, there was no bucket under the cow.
"I'm not farmer Brown, but I'm here to tell you unless you got a bucket, you're not milking. You're a cow fondler. Okay?" said Colbert.
See the opener below:
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mom says her unvaccinated babies were flying on a Delta plane when the pilot announced masks could come off
April 18, 2022
A Delta Airlines pilot announced mid-flight that people could take their masks off due to the court ruling that people no longer had to wear masks. The problem one mom had, however, is that she got on the plane assuming Delta was following the mask mandate only to be faced with a plane full of unmasked people who could give COVID to her unvaccinated babies.
The COVID-19 vaccine hasn't been approved for children under five years old, leaving parents stuck trying to protect their children from a highly transmissible virus any way that they can.
"I am on a plane with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids and the pilot just announced that the mask mandate has just this minute ended," tweeted Brooke Tansley. "People clapped and took off their masks. Here we are having boarded a plane with our kids. Very upset, Delta, that this was announced mid-flight. It’s the mid-flight change that is so upsetting. We now don’t have the opportunity to look at the TSA change and make a travel choice that fits with our family’s vaccination status and risk comfort level. We’re in the air."
"Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8-month-old unmasked baby (you can’t actually mask a baby that young) under the supposition that everyone who can be masked would be masked, and the flight 325 crew has taken our choices away from us. Very very angry about this," she later said.
A JetBlue flight made the same move.
Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8 month old unmasked baby (you can\u2019t actually mask a baby that young) under the supposition that everyone who can be masked would be masked, and the flight 325 crew has taken our choices away from us. Very very angry about this.— Brooke Tansley (@Brooke Tansley) 1650328034
It’s the mid flight change that is so upsetting. We now don’t have the opportunity to look at the TSA change and make a travel choice that fits with our family’s vaccination status and risk comfort level. We’re in the air.
— Brooke Tansley (@BrookeTansley) April 19, 2022
A JetBlue flight did the same thing, with one woman saying that she's a caregiver and didn't appreciate this happening with three hours to go on a flight. Unlike any other place, people can't simply jump out of a plane because an airline changes the rules in the middle of the flight.
Gross to do this mid flight @JetBlue and the people cheering are just filthy scumbagspic.twitter.com/oLW7Rj1vTR— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@Wu-Tang Is For The Children) 1650331145
Hi @JetBlue We are 31,000 ft. altitude & the pilot just announced that everyone can take their masks off. This despite the flight attendant saying we needed to keep them on. This despite an uptick of BA.2 cases. I'm a caregiver & don't appreciate this mid-flight. 3 hrs to go.— Sue Kern-Fleischer (@Sue Kern-Fleischer) 1650330781
My family was in the air this evening and the pilot irresponsibly announced the mask mandate is done. They actually allowed passengers to rip off their masks for the remainder of the flight for several hours. The policy was in place when they left. absolutely unacceptable!— ZPavs35 (@ZPavs35) 1650334508
@JetBlue My family was midflight and following this announcement, the pilot actually announced the mask mandate is dropped and 1/2 the passengers ripped them off for the next few hrs. This is INSANELY irresponsible!! These people boarded the flight with a policy in place.— ZPavs35 (@ZPavs35) 1650333859
CONTINUE READING Show less
Oklahoma governor asks for billions to fund unnamed corporation — and says he'll reveal the details after cash is given
April 18, 2022
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, just returned from a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago with a request for his state legislature to dole out cash for a corporation he desperately wants to lure to the state. Not only did he ask for the money for the undisclosed company, but the legislature also did it without even releasing the bill to the public.
Oklahoma has suffered over the past several years as the hard-right policies, failing schools and access to healthcare has made it an increasingly unwanted place for people to live. When people don't want to live in a state, businesses don't want to relocate their headquarters or factories there.
In 2021, the Oklahoma Journal Record reported that the lack of skilled workers is causing problems for those companies that already are in Oklahoma. Companies that need highly skilled employees with good pay and benefits simply can't find them in Oklahoma because the skilled workforce is so small. That leaves companies in a position to search for employees out of state and import a workforce. However, with such bad rankings, people don't want to move to the state, particularly when other jobs are available elsewhere.
Still, the governor thinks he can pay people enough to relocate their companies. It's remarkably similar to the effort to court Foxconn to Wisconsin. In that case, former Gov. Scott Walker promised $3 billion to the company had to hire a minimum of 5,200 workers by the end of 2022 and "up to" 13,000 after that. So, up to means one more than 5,200. Foxconn never hired anyone and later claimed there was never any intention to build what Walker and former President Donald Trump had promised.
Now, Stitt is trying the same tactic with Oklahoma; only he won't name the company or give details about the agreement. A report from the local site NonDoc explained Panasonic’s board of directors is meeting soon to vote on the location of a $4 billion battery plant in North America. Panasonic has an agreement with Tesla to make their car batteries. While Republicans assume that is the company, it's not even confirmed Panasonic is the one they'd give the money to.
So, after going to the fundraiser in Florida, Stitt came back with the idea for a rebate program to bring a company he won't disclose to the state and create 4,000 jobs. State leaders have been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements about the plan, which is called "Project Ocean."
Kansas has a bid for Panasonic, offering $1.2 billion in incentives. At a press conference Monday, Stitt said he signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from saying the name of the company or revealing anything about the job possibilities and financials of the project. Still, with nothing to go on, Stitt wanted the GOP-led legislature to pass an economic incentive package for the company, with details to come later. The legislature did it, offering at least $3.6 billion for 500 direct jobs and at least 1,000 in the second year, 2,500 in the third year and 4,000 in the fifth year. That's $900,000 per job that Oklahoma is offering to pay the company.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert explained that in the past there have been “safeguards” with financial caps on the amount the state could give to a corporation. He explained that the caps were to stop it from “just kind of growing and growing and growing out of control.”
“How am I supposed to go back to my constituents and say, ‘I gave away three-quarters of a billion dollars to a company that I don’t even know their name?’ Is that responsible?” asked Democratic state Rep. Collin Walke.
Ironically, as an oil and gas state, the Republican officials have rejected electronic vehicles and green energy technologies. There is currently a restriction preventing people from putting solar or wind energy they generate from their own properties back on the electrical grid.
This year, Oklahoma’s House Bill 3994 would prohibit sales of Tesla cars in Oklahoma because they don't use franchise dealerships the way others do. The company sells direct to the consumers. So, essentially, if the company is Panasonic, Oklahoma would pay $3.6 billion to a company to make batteries in the state for cars that the state's people can't even buy.
Republicans in Oklahoma voted on the bill Stitt demanded before it was even released to the public for review.
CONTINUE READING Show less
