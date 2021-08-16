‘We can hear people screaming under the rubble.’ Harrowing stories emerge in Haiti

People watch destroyed houses after an earthquake struck on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. - TAMAS JEAN PIERRE/AFP/AFP/TNS
Harrowing stories of survival and tragedy are emerging from Haiti, where a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning. “We can hear people screaming under the rubble,” Widchell Augustin of the southern port city of Les Cayes told The New York Times. “People are running back and forth to the hospital.” The earthquake struck about 75 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage across southern and western Haiti. Former Haiti Prime Minister Rosny Smarth, who lives in Cavaillon in the south, told The Miami Herald that he was at home ...