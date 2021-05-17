We rescued an orphaned baby bird. Turns out, we did everything wrong

Winston, a grackle whose parents were killed by a predator in Miami Springs, was rehabilitated and eventually released in April 2021. - David Ovalle/TNS
MIAMI — Earlier this spring, my girlfriend, Mary Lezcano, drove past what looked like a crime scene. A predator, probably a feral cat, had massacred a nest of birds, leaving the grassy swale caked in blood and feathers. There was just one survivor, a tiny black nestling with white curly head tufts that made it look like a grumpy old man. The bird was clearly doomed if left alone. So Mary pulled over, carefully put the critter in a box and drove home. "I found a baby bird," she texted me. It was the right thing to do. But from there — like countless well-meaning nature lovers before us who've e...