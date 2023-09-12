‘We will actively hunt until we find him’: Police close in on fugitive Danelo Cavalcante, who stole a rifle overnight

Police work a check-point for vehicles leaving the perimeter on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — The search for Danelo Cavalcante entered its 13th day in northern Chester County on Tuesday with schools closed and residents being urged to lock their doors after the escaped killer stole a .22-caliber rifle with a scope from a home in South Coventry Township overnight. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference Tuesday morning that Cavalcante — who broke out of the Chester County prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall in the exercise yard — had ducked into a garage around 10:10 p.m. Monday and grabbed the rifle. The homeowner, who was just feet awa...