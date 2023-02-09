'Wild' GOP government weaponization hearings will be loaded with Fox News contributors

House Republicans will hold their first hearing on the alleged "weaponization" of the federal government against conservatives, and Fox News viewers will recognize plenty of familiar themes and faces.



Two current Fox News contributors, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former FBI agent Nicole Parker, will testify Thursday at the House subcommittee hearing, along with GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley and former FBI official Thomas Baker, reported Politico.

“They have very specific stories to tell. We’ll see what they say," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), "but this hearing was needed, outside of all of the politicization."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will chair the subcommittee, which includes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA), to investigate alleged unfair targeting of conservatives by the Justice Department and other federal agencies, and their work will run parallel to investigations by the Judiciary Committee, Oversight Committee and other panels, and their findings will likely get widespread airing on conservative media outlets.

"[Johnson will discuss] coordination between government agencies, Democrat members of Congress, and the liberal media to suppress and censor the truth," said a spokesperson for the Wisconsin senator.

Democrats selected Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and CNN contributor Elliott Williams, a former Justice Department official under Barack Obama, to give statements but not face questioning, and a House Democratic aide said Raskin was selected to be “a calm and sober voice on what will be a wild first panel.”

“He’s going to talk about the threats to our democracy posed by this select committee and why weaponizing congressional oversight against your political opponents is so dangerous,” the aide said.