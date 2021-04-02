LISTEN: 'Weird AF' voicemail emerges as Matt Gaetz scandal continues to grow

<p>For example, in 2014 Tennessee enacted a drug testing law for welfare recipients. In its first month it tested 808 people. <a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/2014/08/tennessee_spends_1_5_million_to_drug_test_welfare_recipients_catches_one/">One tested positive for drug use</a>.</p><p>Gaetz insisted that applying for welfare is voluntary, so it's only fair he implied, that applicants should be tested for the presence of illegal drugs.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients.Applying for
welfare is voluntary,if you don't want to get tested don't
apply.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sayfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sayfie</a><br/>
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 24, 2011

He even said he was "Proud to be a co-sponsor!" of the legislation, which then-Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who is now a U.S. Senator, signed into law.

On social media people are angry and outraged at what they see as hypocrisy:
He was quite proud of it too. <a href="https://t.co/eqOJaamgQI">pic.twitter.com/eqOJaamgQI</a><br/>
— Max Steele (@maxasteele) April 2, 2021
"I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients," Gaetz once tweeted. But now, it's been revealed he used ecstasy! <a href="https://t.co/eUbenyzRJk">pic.twitter.com/eUbenyzRJk</a><br/>
— 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 (@essenviews) April 2, 2021
<a href="https://twitter.com/GOP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gop</a> have always been do as I say not as I do.<br/>
Flip their seats blue.
Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing <a href="https://t.co/jZDqZyWyhG">https://t.co/jZDqZyWyhG</a>
— Diana (@D85831978) April 2, 2021
Gaetz long advocated for drug testing welfare recipients. Perhaps we should be drug testing congressmen. <a href="https://t.co/17E6aefmnu">https://t.co/17E6aefmnu</a><br/>
— @BCB_Ocho (@BCB_Ocho) April 2, 2021
Matt Gaetz took ecstasy after paying sex workers to have sex with him and indicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, but he also voted for welfare recipients to have to take a drug test first. Republicans--the party of hypocrisy and sedition.<br/>
— Joe Biden is my president, and yours too (@CharFitz4) April 2, 2021
Apparently, Matt Gaetz believes drugs are only for rich people.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PizzaGaetz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PizzaGaetz</a><br/>
Report Says Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing <a href="https://t.co/p6KQ9zqCFy">https://t.co/p6KQ9zqCFy</a>
— GOP: Liars Traitors & Insurrectionists (@WendyAn04156803) April 2, 2021
Matt Gaetz expected welfare recipients to be drug tested while he drove drunk and lured young girls with Ecstasy (MDMA) and cash. Family values, GOP? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GaetzGate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GaetzGate</a><br/>
— Barb: Biden WON! 💙❤️🌼🌸🌼❤️💙 (@BBopTop) April 2, 2021
Report: Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing
The moral hypocrisy of Republicans & conservatives is stunning. Party of values? Abortion for our mistresses, drugs & pedophilia for us, cheating to win, racism, bigotry, insurrection OK... <a href="https://t.co/pCZawEAkFY">https://t.co/pCZawEAkFY</a><br/>
— IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) April 2, 2021
“I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients. Applying for welfare is voluntary, if you don't want to get tested don't apply," Gaetz said in a tweet in March 2011. At the time, he was serving in the Florida House of Representatives." <a href="https://t.co/ENVs354Iog">https://t.co/ENVs354Iog</a><br/>
— IntegrityCompassionRespect (@IntegrityCompa1) April 2, 2021
A nice little encapsulation of right-wing hypocrisy: Gaetz Used Drugs, Despite Support for Welfare Drug Testing <a href="https://t.co/8eWY487gqg">https://t.co/8eWY487gqg</a><br/>
— John, who hikes (@jjhikes) April 2, 2021
'Gaetz advocated for drug testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy'<br/>
"I strongly support drug-testing for welfare recipients. Applying for welfare is voluntary, if you don't want to get tested don't apply"<a href="https://t.co/1Q3JD9kCo1">https://t.co/1Q3JD9kCo1</a>
— Ramona (@desderamona) April 2, 2021
just want to confirm that this is the drugs and sex trafficking guy <a href="https://t.co/mZEOFXfLsC">pic.twitter.com/mZEOFXfLsC</a><br/>
— Decoherence (@DecoherenceWave) April 1, 2021
