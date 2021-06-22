No one thinks Weisselberg will flip on Trump -- but they said the same about Michael Cohen: CNN analyst
President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, composite image. (Photo of Trump by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

There has been little indication that longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will flip on his boss, even as prosecutors in New York are reportedly exploring pressing criminal charges against him.

However, CNN's Laura Jarrett pointed out on Tuesday that there have been other loyalists to former President Donald Trump who have unexpectedly turned on him in the past.

"Two words for you: Michael Cohen," she said. "Everyone said that man would never flip on his boss, right? We all said he is so loyal, he will never turn against him, but when you are facing serious prison time sometimes your incentives change."

CNN reporter Kara Scannell, meanwhile, said that prosecutors' investigation into Weisselberg is at an "advanced stage" and said that "prosecutors could make a decision on whether to charge Allen Weisselberg as soon as next month."

Scannell said that while the 75-year-old Weisselberg would almost certainly want to avoid jail time, it's also not yet clear how serious potential charges against him could be.

According to Jarrett, the key will be if prosecutors "can use something as leverage to make Weisselberg feel like he has no other choice here" other than cooperating with their investigation of Trump.

Watch the video below.



