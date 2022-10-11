‘We’re a strong nation:’ Famous Ukrainian singer performs in South Florida for charity
Tina Karol, a famous Ukrainian artist, sings during a charity concert at Sport of Kings in Gulfstream Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. - Grethel Aguila/Maimi Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Minutes before taking the stage, Tina Karol, sparkling in a blue-and-yellow ombre dress, was presented with a gift from a young admirer: a matching homemade bracelet with beads that spell out her name. She smiled, and hastily wrapped the bracelet around her wrist. She then rushed into a curtain, the crowd roaring as smoke filled the stage. Some even wiped away their tears as Karol began the show. Karol, a well-known Ukrainian singer, is an artist, actress and show presenter. She’s also a philanthropist and the founder of a nonprofit called The Pole of Attraction. She rose to prominence...