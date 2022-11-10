Tense video shows police arresting man who threatened Wisconsin poll workers with a knife

A man who walked into a Wisconsin polling location on Tuesday with a knife and demanded that poll workers "stop the voting" was later arrested by police, WISN reports.

Bodycam footage shows police enter the West Bend Community Memorial Library and arrest the man, who admitted he had four box cutters in his backpack, without incident.

According to a poll worker, the 38-year-old man "never made it to the room, and he never voted."

"We got the children out of there quickly. And they actually started playing on the floor a little bit, so we didn't make them scared," he said.

The man is facing several charges including election threats and terroristic threats.

