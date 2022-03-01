Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate

By Ross Kerber and Ron Bousso (Reuters) - A stream of Western companies pulling out of Russia is expected to grow on Tuesday, as corporations and investors across industries follow the lead of energy firms BP and Shell, which abandoned multi-billion-dollar positions after the invasion of Ukraine. Leading banks, airlines, auto makers and more have cut shipments, ended partnerships and called Russia's actions unacceptable. Many more said they were considering action. "I would expect to see a slew of similar announcements over the next few days,” Sonia Kowal, president of Zevin Asset Management i...