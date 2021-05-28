What does Jim Crow 2.0 mean? A look at the history of segregation laws
Protesters march against segregation on Peachtree Street in front of Davison's department store in downtown Atlanta on February 1, 1961. - TNS

ATLANTA — Critics of Georgia’s new voting law, including President Joe Biden, said it amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0,” trying to limit voter participation for Black Americans. What does that mean, and is the new Georgia law, Senate Bill 202, comparable to laws that enforced racial segregation or separation in public places, especially in the South? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has extensively examined the debate around Georgia’s election law, including an article by David Wickert about the Jim Crow comparisons. Reporters also interviewed scholars, elected officials and advocates about Jim Crow l...