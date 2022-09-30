Where is Hurricane Ian now? Storm leaves Florida, but makes trouble for Carolina coast

Ian weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane. - National Hurricane Center/National Hurricane Center/TNS
MIAMI — Hurricane Ian — yes, it is a hurricane again — has left Florida, but isn’t done yet. Ian, which left a stretch of the Southwest Florida coast in ruins as a Cat 4 and crossed the state as a tropical storm, is on the way to South Carolina. Hurricane conditions and a “life-threatening storm surge” are forecast for the Carolina coast by Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory. Ian, now a Category 1 hurricane, will approach and reach the coast of South Carolina Friday, then move farther inland and into central North Carolina Friday night and Saturday. ...