White evangelicals are beginning to ‘move on’ from Trump: ‘It is what it is’

James Pindell of the Boston Globe traveled to Des Moines for the Family Leadership Summit, a gathering of largely white evangelicals.

Pindell interviewed fifteen people at the gathering and reported none of the said they wanted to see Donald Trump run again.

"I agree with pretty much everything Trump did on policy as president, but I don't think it would be good for him or good for the country if he ran again," Ken Hayes told the reporter.

"I am interested in who comes next," said Cheryl Prall.

"It is what it is and we all need to move on to the next election," Mary Bloom said.

