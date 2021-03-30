White House extends interest pause on student loans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will expand a pause on student loan interest and collection for more than 1 million borrowers currently in default as it reviews its options, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. The pause on collections covers loans made by private lenders under the Federal Family Education Loan program, a move that will protect the tax refunds of about 800,000 borrowers. "We are still taking a closer look at our options on student loans. This includes examining the authorities we have, the existing loan forgiveness programs that are clearly not working as well as ...
Hospital CEO embroiled in Trump Tower vaccinations controversy is suspended
March 30, 2021
CHICAGO — The CEO of Loretto Hospital will be suspended for two weeks without pay, but the disciplinary action is on hold until officials can find a replacement for the Chicago hospital’s second-in-command, who resigned last week, a hospital spokeswoman said late Monday. The decision to suspend CEO George Miller was made more than a week ago, the spokeswoman said Tuesday morning, clarifying a statement made Monday night that it was made weeks ago. The delay in his two-week suspension was necessary to ensure the hospital has leadership while officials launch a search to fill the vacancy left by...
'He didn't take the bait': CNN analyst praises Chauvin witness who kept his cool after lawyer called him 'angry'
March 30, 2021
Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter who testified as a witness in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, earned praise for his performance from CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.
During his testimony, Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson repeatedly tried to paint Williams, a Black man, as "angry" because video showed him yelling at Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd's neck.
<p>Coates said that Williams did a good job of keeping his cool and refusing to lash out.</p><p>"He did not take the bait," she said. "I am glad he didn't. The bait was not worth catching."</p><p>She then explained that Nelson's strategy seemed to be "scapegoating" the crowd of people who had surrounded Chauvin and his fellow officers and who pleaded with them to check on Floyd's physical health.</p><p>"What they were trying to do is suggest somehow and scapegoat the crowd, reacting to what they witnessed and their belief they had just seen a murder," she said. "That somehow their calls, their actions somehow influenced the officer's decision to take the knee off or keep the knee on George Floyd's neck. Those are wholly distinct issues."</p><p><em>Watch the video below</em>.</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WeKPNbbRQ5A" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></div>
Women 'scolded' for winning fishing trip at church event -- and pastor's reaction adds insult to injury
March 30, 2021
A Pennsylvania woman says she was insulted by a pastor after she won a fishing trip during an event.
Emily Smaniotto went to the Wild Game Dinner on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in North Union Township, where she thought the organizer was joking when he said contests were for men only -- and she entered after seeing another woman put her name in, reported WTAE-TV.
<p>"She was the first name to be called," Smaniotto said. "As soon as they called her name the pastor immediately shut her down. He said, 'Absolutely not, this is a male-only trip. Females are unable to attend so we're just going to keep drawing names until we get a male.' So, surprisingly enough, my name was the second one to be drawn and I got the same letdown."</p><p>"They pretty much scolded us for being female," she added.</p><p>The pastor tried to explain in a statement to the TV station by saying the giveaway was donated by another sponsor, and he feared having men and women on the same tripe might invite scandal.</p><p>"The church gives away door prizes every year which are available to all in attendance so long as they are of legal age and no criminal record in the case of a firearm," said Rev. Bryan Kelley.</p><p>"Aside from what the church offered, the speaker on his own offered separate gifts apart from the church for men only and made it clear that was the stipulation," he added. "Living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations, many pastors, including myself, take the personal position that we will not put ourselves in a position that could bring about a false accusation and thus bring a multitude of problems, hence why he personally offered them for men only. It was a matter of personal standards and protection and there was no intent of discrimination."</p><p>Kelley said he tried to reach the woman's father after learning of her reaction to the situation, and he said the giveaway sponsor would offer the pair a fishing trip of their own -- but Smaniotto said the explanation added insult to injury.</p><p>"They're implying that women will always accuse them of sexual scandals," she said. "If they were afraid of this, maybe they should have made it a rule that more than one woman has to attend the trip, to even the numbers, so to speak, to prevent this, but they didn't. They strictly kept it to only men and that was their 'personal choice.' It was not even an option to discuss the trip details if a female would have won. I would do anything possible to attend a trip like this."</p><p>"It was very, very wrong," she added. "I'm sorry I had to sit through that."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe frameborder="0" height="360" loading="lazy" scrolling="auto" src="http://sinclairstoryline.com/resources/embeds/jw8-embed.html?client=googima&file=https://content.uplynk.com/2e5150e8af7c4be8a065bf2a2cfd5dbf.m3u8&autostart=false" width="640"></iframe></div>
