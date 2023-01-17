'Economic catastrophe': White House unloads on GOP debt plan
While the Republican party has boasted about its ability to manipulate the U.S. Treasury Department with its new control of House of Representatives, the White House is making sure its stance is clear on any GOP-led attempts to allow the government to default on its payments.

"This is not a plan, it is a recipe for economic catastrophe," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

Jean-Pierre further condemned Republicans for making the debt ceiling a "political football" and said that the entire party is not looking at the international economic impact of their decision, taking a short-sighted domestic view of the situation.

House Republicans are calling their tactic 'debt prioritization' that could start as soon as the end of the first quarter. The government would then start missing lower priority payments while making other payments a higher priority.

The tactic used to be considered a last option that was rarely considered, but GOP rhetoric has turned the last option into a commonly proposed tactic for the current legislative session.

