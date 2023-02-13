White House: 'No indication' of alien activity in objects over US

There is no sign of alien activity related to the unidentified objects that US warplanes shot down in recent days, the White House said Monday.

"There is no indication of aliens... with these recent takedowns, (I) wanted to make sure that the American people knew that," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists, after a top US officer declined to rule it out the day before.

