Republican with coronavirus having a ‘bad day’ after White House Hanukkah party: ‘I’m paying the price’

Yet another prominent Republican has tested positive for coronavirus after attending ignoring medical guidance and attending a Trump event during the pandemic.

"The vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee is battling COVID-19 after attending what he described as a largely maskless holiday party at the White House earlier this month," the Boston Globe reported Saturday. "Mountain, 60, who was hospitalized twice in recent weeks, said he likely contracted the coronavirus at the annual White House Hanukkah party. The event took place amid the worst surge in COVID-19 this country has seen since the pandemic began."

The newspaper interviewed Mountain over the phone on Saturday.

"I didn't listen to the warnings of my own family, and now I'm paying the price," Mountain admitted. ""No one can ever say for sure exactly where they got it, but I'll say this: Before the party, I was in perfectly good health. Three days later, I was in the hospital with COVID, and it was all downhill from there."

The December 9th East Wing party has attended by over 100 people.

"It's not fun," Mountain said." I came very close — not once but twice — to them hooking me up to a ventilator."

"There are good days and bad days, but today I'm having a bad day," he explained. "I have horrible coughing fits, sweating profusely. … I couldn't even talk on the phone last week, but it's getting a bit better."

