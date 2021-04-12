White House pledges bipartisan infrastructure push as Congress returns; Republicans wary

By David Morgan and Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden could find himself under pressure on Monday to prove his much-touted interest in working with Republicans in Congress, as lawmakers return from their spring break to grapple with his $2.3 trillion proposal to improve U.S. infrastructure. The Democratic president appears to be losing political capital with a group of Senate Republicans, including Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, who may represent his best chance of enacting legislation garnering the support of both parties. Biden's party holds slim majorities in both t...