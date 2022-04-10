Nashville activist files ethics complaint because he was called 'white'

"White people" has become a contentious term in Nashville where a complaint was filed against a local elected official.

"A group of West Nashvillians filed an ethics complaint against a Metro councilmember for describing them as "white people," "loud white people" and "affluent white people," saying the terms are slurs. The complaint aimed at District 16 Councilmember Ginny Welsch was filed by a member of Reclaim Brookmeade Park, a group that formed in response to a growing homeless encampment at the greenway," the Nashville Scene reports.

Welsch is also white.

Tim Tomes, a board member of the group who filed the ethics said it was a "racial slur" that could incite violence.

"We were angered, embarrassed and appalled at being referred to as a 'white people!' by a sitting council person!" the complaint reads. "Does she realize her social media comments could actually put us in danger?"

Welsch declined to comment on the complaint.

