Mother horrified after her son is targeted for racist bullying with KKK sketch: ‘My heart is broken’

Racist bullies placed a menacing sketch into a teenager's backpack at a Kentucky school.

The Whitley County middle schooler found the drawing, which shows two people hanging from nooses, three hooded Ku Klux Klan figures and a burning cross, in his backpack, reported WKYT-TV.

"Could you imagine as a parent if your child would've opened a letter like that and seen something like that?" said the 13-year-old boy's mother, Brandy Mullins. "I'm not angry, I'm not mad at anybody, my heart is broken so I just pray wholeheartedly for this child and for this family that they are educated, and they know how heartbreaking this is as a mother to see something like this."

The school district is investigating the incident, and Mullins said she's pleased with how administrators have responded.

"Harassment or bullying of any sort is not acceptable and we will continue to look into this until we know what happened," the superintendent said in a statement. "Appropriate action will be taken and we will continue to keep the well-being of students as our primary objective."







