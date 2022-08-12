Whitmer juror misconduct claim emerges, threatens to upend trial

Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant in Detroit on January 27, 2020. - JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/TNS/TNS
DETROIT — A juror in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping trial told co-workers about hoping to be selected for jury duty, already deciding the case and intending to ensure a particular verdict, according to a sealed federal court filing. Joshua Blanchard, the defense lawyer for accused kidnapping ringleader Barry Croft of Delaware, leveled the allegation late Thursday, describing a claim of jury misconduct that threatens to upend one of the largest domestic terrorism cases in a generation. The allegation surfaced after the second day of testimony in the case against Croft and alleged co-consp...