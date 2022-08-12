Whitmer juror misconduct claim emerges, threatens to upend trial

“You gave me latitude to respond to media narratives in direct and often unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine this role for a leader whose actions speak for themselves,” she wrote.

Among those unconventional ways was to popularize against LGBTQ people the dangerous label of “groomer,” during the heated debate over the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which he later signed into law.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Pushaw tweeted in March.

“If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules,” she added.

Just one month later the “groomer” label had been weaponized to such a degree it was prevalent across many social media sites and being used to attack LGBTQ people.

Her two-page resignation letter takes a long trip down her short 15 months in office.

She calls it “unconscionable that anyone would be required to get Covid jabs to eat at a restaurant, enroll in college, keep a job, or compete in the Special Olympics.”

She also claimed that “Florida fought back against the biomedical security state and won. If not for our Governor daring to lead with evidence-driven policy and stand up for freedom – amid relentless attacks from legacy media and ‘experts’ – our country would have remained under perpetual threat of lockdowns and vaccine passports, a two-tiered feudal dystopia,”



