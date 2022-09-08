Whitmer kidnap juror leaked deliberations during trial, defense says
Barry Croft was convicted in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Sheriff's Office/TNS/TNS

DETROIT — Ringleaders of the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deserve a new trial because a federal judge was openly hostile toward the defense, according to a court filing unsealed Thursday that revealed one juror leaked details about deliberations before guilty verdicts were announced last month. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker imposed an "arbitrary" time limit on defense cross examination and referred to defense questions as "crap," according to the defense's request for a new trial. The defense lawyers also revealed that one juror violated one of the judge's orders by textin...