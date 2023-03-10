Whitmer, LGBTQ+ community targeted with death threats in new extremism case
Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020, in Detroit. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — FBI agents have uncovered new threats to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with other Democratic politicians, law enforcement officers and those in the LGBTQ+ community, according to a criminal case unsealed Friday that marks the latest crackdown on violent antigovernment extremism in Michigan. The allegations emerged in a case against Sebewaing resident Randall Robert Berka II that was unsealed in federal court one day after a grand jury indicted an Adrian-area man accused of posting threats on Twitter to kill Jewish politicians, including Attorney General Dana Nessel. The case was ...