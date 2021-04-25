Whitmer link emerges in new case of alleged extremism
Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at Belle Isle on October 31, 2020, in Detroit. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — A New York man charged in a series of acts of threatening violence searched online for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the location of gun stores in the days leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, according to federal court records. Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 34, of Albany was arrested and charged with communicating an interstate threat in the latest case alleging extremism in Michigan. The case was unsealed Friday, six months after the FBI said agents thwarted a plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer involving at least 14 people who are facing state and federal charges. FBI Special Agent Rich...