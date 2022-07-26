Whitmer's $9.5M cash haul boosted by celebrities, donors from every state

Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Belle Isle in Detroit on Oct. 31, 2020. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS
LANSING, Mich. — A California movie director, a Nevada politician, a Hawaii architect and a rancher from Montana provided four of the more than 90,000 contributions that resulted in a record fundraising haul for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign over the first seven months of 2022. From Jan. 1, through July 17, donors from every state gave money to support Whitmer, helping the Democrat raise $9.5 million, a total that's nearly triple what the last two incumbent Michigan governors raised over a similar time frame. The donation total reflects the national spotlight that's been...