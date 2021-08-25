Newsmax host posts unhinged caps-heavy rant about cop who shot Ashli Babbitt: 'HOW WAS SHE A DEADLY Threat?"

Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Thursday reacted with rage to the news that the Capitol Police officer who shot MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt will be revealing his identity during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt.

The still-unidentified officer, who shot Babbitt as she was trying to break into the congressional chamber during the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building, was formally exonerated this week after an internal investigation concluded that his use of force was justified.

Despite this, many far-right commentators have continued to demonize the officer and have claimed that his actions amounted to murder.

Kelly ranted on Twitter that he doubted Holt would ask him hard questions, and he demanded to know what Babbitt did that warranted the deadly shooting.

"So LESTER HOLT will interview the 'totally exonerated' Capitol Hill Cop who KILLED ASHLI BABBITT," wrote Kelly. "I will watch This Fake News extravaganza with this Cop and his "itchy" trigger finger. I demand that LESTER ask REAL QUESTIONS-first: HOW WAS SHE A 'DEADLY' Threat? (She was UNARMED)."