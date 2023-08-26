Why Florida cops didn’t give a DUI test to driver of flipped boat with booze containers
View of channel Marker 15 in the Intracoastal, site of a deadly boat crash on Sept. 4. - Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS

When police arrived at a Labor Day weekend boat crash in Biscayne Bay, they found a capsized craft and more than a dozen people tossed into the water. A day later, they found more than 60 empty containers of booze stashed on the wrecked boat. At the scene on the water, state investigators didn’t give the boat driver a drunk-driving test. They say they didn’t have probable cause to do so because he didn’t seem impaired. That is typical protocol on the water, just like it is with car crashes on the road: It’s up to cops to determine if there is a reason to test. The head of the state agency that...