Why thieves are snatching French bulldogs across the US

French bulldogs like Magnolia -- seen here sporting a tiny Chanel bag during New York Fashion Week in February 2021 -- have become a favored target of thieves, some of them violentAngela Weiss AFP/File
The two thieves who brutally robbed 27-year-old Marieke Bayens at gunpoint on a California street were not after her purse -- or her. They wanted the little dog at the end of her leash: Merlyn, a French bulldog.
From New York to Los Angeles, and from Miami to Chicago, thefts of the prized breed have been on the rise.
Small and friendly -- and thus easy to grab -- French bulldogs are hugely popular, selling for thousands of dollars on the black market.
They have the added draw of being a "dog of the stars."
The most famous victim so far has been Lady Gaga. Armed men last year stole her pet bulldogs Koji and Gustav, even opening fire on an employee who was walking them (he was wounded but survived).
The superstar singer offered a $500,000 reward for their return and eventually got the dogs back. Police made five arrests in the case.
Bayens survived a similarly traumatic attack in November while walking Merlyn, a friend's dog, in the California city of Oakland. The brazen attack occurred in broad daylight.
"I was waiting for Merlyn to go about his business when I saw two people coming," she told AFP. "Before I knew it, one was in front of me pointing a gun at my face and said, 'Give me the dog.'
"The other had already grabbed Merlyn off the ground, and when I didn't respond to the one pointing the gun, the other pulled the rest of Merlyn's leash out from my hand. They ran away towards their car and sped away down a street," going the wrong way on a one-way street, she said.
Bulldog thefts elsewhere in the country have been carried out with similar cold-blooded tactics.
Last year, people in San Francisco heard the distressing story of 30-something Sarah Vorhaus, who was stopped by three armed men -- and brutally beaten by one -- before they made off with her five-month-old French bulldog Chloe. Pictures on social media showed the young woman with a badly swollen face.
Tempting target
So why are French bulldogs quite such a tempting target for thieves?
Two key reasons: their high resale value -- $3,500 to $5,000 or more -- and their relative rarity, Brandi Hunter Munden, vice president of the American Kennel Club, told AFP.
"This is not a breed that has large litters... and it can take a while to get one," she said. "Their rise in popularity has led to an increase in thefts.
"The use of violence, however, is new and alarming."
In the face of the spate of "dognappings," experts offer a list of precautions for owners: have a computer chip implanted in the pet to allow tracing; always keep it on a leash when outdoors (and seal any dog door that allows it to leave home unescorted); keep its identity papers in a safe place; use a GPS-equipped collar; and be wary of strangers who come knocking.
But the most crucial recommendation -- and the one probably least observed -- involves social media: owners are strongly urged to resist the temptation of posting cute photos or videos of their pets, which may allow thieves to locate them.
Countless celebrities -- actors, athletes, musicians, models and influencers -- have ignored that rule. They include stars like Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Michael Phelps and Hilary Duff.
So it's not surprising that Hollywood has become a hotspot of French-bulldog thievery.
In late December, one resident nearly lost his life in an incident near Sunset Boulevard.
Two thieves beat him brutally, and when his shirt was caught in their car door, he was dragged briefly on the ground.
He suffered extensive injuries and was hospitalized.
WASHINGTON — Republican state lawmakers across the country are ramping up their drive to enact voting and election-related laws in time for crucial 2022 midterm elections.
As federal legislation that would limit state-level voting restrictions appears stymied in Washington, Republicans in the states are moving forward with new proposals and revisiting old ones that Democrats and voting rights advocates say are designed to both suppress voters and subvert the election process.
“I expect we will see additional restrictive voting legislation in 2022,” said election expert Rick Hasen, co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center at the University of California, Irvine. “Trump is demanding it based on his false claims of a stolen 2020 election, and it plays to the Republican base that believes Trump’s false claims.”
In 2021, at least 19 states enacted 34 laws restricting access to voting, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. The analysis from early December found that before the 2022 session even started, state legislators were pre-filing bills to make it harder to cast a ballot and to allow “audits” of election results.
There are 88 voter restriction bills in nine states from the 2021 legislative session that will roll over to the 2022 session, according to the Brennan Center. Without federal legislation to block Republican lawmakers’ efforts, experts warn the United States is likely to see a similar “tidal wave” of restrictive voting laws this year.
Most of the states where restrictive laws are likely this year also passed or attempted to pass similarly restrictive laws last year.
“All indications are that the tidal wave of efforts to restrict and undermine the vote that we saw last year will continue through 2022,” said Sean Morales-Doyle, acting director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center. “We’re already seeing it, in bills to make it harder to vote and to enable partisans to sabotage elections.”
Here’s a look at states to watch, the voting restrictions that emerged last year, and what could be coming in 2022:
LAST SESSION: After the 2020 election, when a Democrat won the state’s presidential contest for the first time in almost three decades, Georgia became ground zero for restrictive voting laws. In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 202, approving a spate of changes to voting rules, including a shortened period for requesting an absentee ballot, a ban on government entities from distributing unsolicited absentee ballot applications, and limitations on counties’ use of ballot drop boxes, among many other measures. The state has been hit with several lawsuits claiming the law discriminates against voters of color, including one suit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.
THIS SESSION: As the legislative session gets underway, lawmakers are expected to revisit legislation to reshape the state’s handling of absentee ballots and other voting rules. Even before the session began, lawmakers started previewing their intentions. Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, who is running for lieutenant governor, pre-filed legislation in December to ban ballot drop boxes, arguing that they were introduced as an emergency measure during the pandemic but many counties didn’t follow appropriate security guidelines. The bill prompted outrage from voting rights advocates across the country, but it’s only one of many by state Republicans.
Republicans are also proposing legislation to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate election-related complaints without a request from a local government. Another potential GOP-backed bill would allow voters to choose paper ballots instead of the recently purchased Dominion Voting Systems electronic touchscreen devices. State Sen. Burt Jones, who is also running for lieutenant governor and is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is pushing for the change, claiming electronic touchscreens are vulnerable to hacking. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also wants to tighten election rules and is advocating a constitutional amendment to ban noncitizens from voting in Georgia. Noncitizens are already prevented from voting under state law.
With Republican majorities in both chambers of the legislature, Democratic lawmakers see little path to expand voting rights in Georgia this session. But voting rights groups like the Atlanta-based Fair Fight Action are ready to do their part to push back against what they see as voter suppression efforts.
“Fair Fight Action and voting rights groups across Georgia are ready to fight back against any and all anti-voter proposals that Republicans try to force through this legislative session,” Hillary Holley, the group’s organizing director, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Georgia voters will also head to the polls this year for elections for governor and secretary of state. GOP candidates in both races have supported Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has said he would not have certified the results.
LAST SESSION: Early in 2021, Arizona led the nation in proposed legislation that would make it harder for people to vote. By the end of the year, the state passed three restrictive voting bills. One bill made Arizona’s early voter list less permanent by requiring counties to stop sending early ballots to people who have not used early voting in either of the last two statewide or federal elections. Another bill requires the state to throw out mail-in ballots that are not cured of missing signatures by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The third bill included several election integrity policies including stripping election officials of their authority. That bill was struck down by Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper in September.
THIS SESSION: Before the session started, Arizona Republicans pre-filed nearly a dozen measures to reform elections. State Sen. Wendy Rogers wants legislation to set up a government bureau to investigate fraud in elections and prohibit drive-up voting for anyone who is not disabled. While those measures would restrict voting, Rogers also wants to make primary and general election days paid holidays for all state workers, which could encourage participation in elections.
Republican state Sen. Kelly Townsend introduced bills related to election audits and to review the security of election equipment. She also wants new voter ID requirements and legislation to criminalize people who misplace a voter’s ballot and contractors who do not follow through with election-related work.
Other Republicans introduced measures to require paper ballots to be printed with holographic foil, which they say would prevent tampering. Others want all ballots and votes to become public records with digital images.
Although Republicans have an advantage in both chambers, state Democrats are hoping for bipartisan support on their blueprint for legislation this year. “We should be making it easier for all eligible Arizonans to vote, not harder,” their blueprint reads. “While we continue to support automatic voter registration and the repeal of needless roadblocks, we know the fight in the upcoming session will be to save democracy itself.”
LAST SESSION: In 2021, Michigan’s legislature passed three restrictive voting laws out of a proposed 39-bill package, but Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoedall of them. The bills would have required the state to clean up its voter rolls more frequently (a practice that voting advocates say could end up purging eligible voters), ban the use of sworn affidavits for voters who show up to vote without an adequate ID, and prohibit internet access to voting machines, among other measures.
THIS SESSION: Although Michigan Republicans didn’t have any luck with their legislation last year, 15 of their restrictive voting bills from last year will carry over to the 2022 session, according to the Brennan Center.
Republicans are also counting on the fact that Whitmer is up for reelection in the fall and could be unseated by a Republican who would support their efforts.
Michigan Republicans are also attempting to push through voting restrictions with the Secure MI Vote ballot initiative. The initiative would restrict voting by eliminating the ability for voters without ID to cast a regular ballot, requiring voters to put identifying information like their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on absentee ballot applications, and prohibiting election officials from sending absentee ballot application forms to voters who did not request them, among other measures. If signed by enough voters, and certified by the Board of State Canvassers, GOP lawmakers could circumvent Whitmer’s veto and enact the restrictions anyway.
LAST SESSION: Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor vetoed the one restrictive voting law that Republicans in the state legislature passed in 2021. The bill would have mandated voter identification in all elections and limited the time period when ballot drop boxes are available, among other measures. While the bill did include some provisions aimed at expanding voting like creating early voting and allowing voters to fix mail ballots with missing signatures, Gov. Tom Wolf said that it was “ultimately not about improving access to voting or election security, but about restricting the freedom to vote.”
THIS SESSION: Although Republicans were not successful last year, 30 restrictive voting bills are carrying over to the 2022 session, four of which are proposed constitutional amendments that would allow legislators to pass voting restrictions with approval of the legislature and voters but without the governor’s review, according to the Brennan Center. The carryover bills would, among other measures, make voting harder by eliminating no-excuse mail voting, requiring voter ID for in-person and mail voting, requiring signature matching for mail ballots, and moving the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned from 8 p.m. on Election Day to 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day.
Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor in November.
LAST SESSION: Last year, Texas passed Senate Bill 1, one of the most restrictive voting laws in the country. The law targets voting methods disproportionately used by Democratic voters of color, like banning overnight early voting hours and drive-through voting. The law also makes vote-by-mail more difficult and sets new criminal penalties for voter assistance. There are currently several lawsuits challenging the law, including one from the U.S. Department of Justice.
THIS SESSION: Texas’ legislative session will not meet in 2022 but all eyes will be on the litigation challenging Senate Bill 1, as opponents try to ensure it’s not in effect for the 2022 midterm elections.
FLORIDA
LAST SESSION: In May 2021, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging bill that restricts voting by limiting the use of drop boxes, adding ID requirements for absentee ballots, stopping the automatic mailing of absentee ballots to voters who did not request them for that particular election, and limiting who can collect ballots, among other measures. The law went into effect immediately and the state was promptly hit with federal court challenges. A consolidated federal lawsuit is set to be heard on Jan. 31.
THIS SESSION: DeSantis is already urging lawmakers to go even further this session to restrict voting. He told lawmakers in his State of the State address Jan. 11 that the legislature must create a new law enforcement entity to investigate voter fraud. He also wants to impose felony penalties for “ballot harvesting” and says the state needs stricter deadlines for purging inactive voters from the rolls. Lawmakers also prefiled a bill before the session started to initiate a partisan audit of the 2020 election.
LAST SESSION: In 2021, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature passed six restrictive voting laws which were all vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who said they would present “unnecessary and damaging hurdles for Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy.” The bills would have cut back on the number of absentee ballot drop boxes, limited who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of another voter, and barred the Wisconsin Elections Commission from automatically sending absentee ballot applications or absentee ballots to voters, among other measures. Republicans also tried to pass a law to end a photo ID exemption for indefinitely confined voters, which would have presented significant hurdles for voters with disabilities.
THIS SESSION: According to the Brennan Center, 13 restrictive voting laws from last year will carry over into the 2022 session. Republicans will no doubt continue their efforts, with high-ranking GOP lawmakers already indicating their intentions. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has called for members of the Wisconsin Election Commission to resign and Republicans have floated proposals to remake the bipartisan commission and allow the legislature to run elections. The investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 election will also spill over into 2022.
Evers, who is now the only barrier preventing state Republican lawmakers from passing restrictive laws, will also be up for reelection this year.
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
On the campaign trail, Gov. Glenn Youngkin promised to fire his Democratic predecessor’s Parole Board on the first day he took office.
And a few hours after he was sworn in on Saturday, that’s exactly what he did.
The reconfigured board — a decidedly more conservative group than the body that approved a series of controversial release decisions that angered Republicans last year — includes a few familiar faces from the campaign trail.
The exchange was captured on video and promoted by Youngkin’s campaign. In it, Partin asks McAuliffe if he supports defunding the police in light of his endorsement by a group that called for reallocating law enforcement dollars.
McAuliffe, who had said he backed increasing law enforcement budgets, bristled at the question. “Are you out of your mind? I invested in law enforcement.” He went on to ask if Partin was “out of his mind.”
Partin called McAuliffe’s response “unbelievable” and McAuliffe replied, “I don’t care what you believe.”
Youngkin’s new Parole Board also includes Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, who Youngkin’s campaign featured in an ad accusing the current board of being too lenient. In the ad, Nici recounts being shot in the head in 1984 as a young Richmond police officer.
“I’m terrified because McAuliffe puts politics over the safety of Virginians and victims’ rights,” she says in the TV spot. “I’m speaking to you as a victim. Virginia simply won’t be safe with four more years of Terry McAuliffe.”
The advertisement was criticized as misleading by The Washington Post’s fact checker, Glenn Kessler, who noted that it gave the impression the man convicted of shooting Nici was released when, in fact, the Parole Board under McAuliffe denied his release.
The board will be chaired by Chadwick Dotson, a former prosecutor and circuit court judge in Wise County who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination to run for state Senate last year in the seat left empty following the death of former Sen. Ben Chafin from COVID-19.
Youngkin also appointed Tracy Banks, a Charlottesville lawyer and Carmen Williams, who works in Chesterfield for the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.
The Parole Board is responsible for making parole determinations for people convicted of crimes prior to 1995, when the state abolished parole. The board also reviews requests for geriatric release.
Youngkin’s executive order also tasks the new board with reviewing its procedures, increasing transparency and providing “recommendations for legislative, administrative and policy changes that will improve the administration of the agency in fulfilling its solemn public safety mission.”
And it authorizes new Attorney General Jason Miyares to open a criminal investigation into the previous board’s alleged failure to follow laws requiring the notification of victims.
“To this day, the family members and victims have no answers as to how or why the Virginia Parole Board failed to abide by the laws governing its operations, and no one has been held accountable,” Youngkin wrote in the order.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Robert Zullo for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
In June 2016, I organized a meeting for the local council of churches in an English town to discuss issues relating to the forthcoming European Union (EU) Referendum. The meeting was intended to provide an opportunity for airing Christian views on the subject. It was well attended and drew in participants from across the wide denominational spectrum of churches.
The evening was lively. Many of my friends (regardless of whether they were ‘Leave’ or ‘Remain’ in the context of the EU Referendum) expressed astonishment afterwards at the way the discussion developed.
They had expected the topics to include debates over things like sovereignty and parliamentary accountability, jobs and economic prosperity, continent-wide cooperation in order to meet global challenges, or peace and security in Europe.
What they got was discussion ranging from the allegation that the seat 666 is kept empty in the European Parliament chamber in both Brussels and Strasbourg (it isn’t), to whether the EU is a political tool of Antichrist in advance of the second coming of Christ.
My friends were astonished at this. I wasn’t. During the previous month I had contributed a guest blog fora Christian news platform, challenging these same accusations. During that month (it went live on May 25, 2016) it had become, from my calculations, one of the most visited blogs on this website.
It can still be read online but, unfortunately, the huge string of comments and conversations under it can no longer be accessed. That is a pity because they would have provided interesting source material for future students of theology and the sociology of religion. Like the meeting I organized later, in June of that year, the online discussion got lively. In fact, it got very lively indeed! Some might say “heated.”
Eschatological turbulence on both sides of “the pond”
My experience in the UK was not the only turbulent event of 2016 that had end-times features to it. In November, something even more extraordinary occurred in the USA: the election of Donald Trump.
Somewhere in the region of 33 million white evangelicals voted for Trump and huge numbers of these see contemporary events through the same eschatological lens that had informed the outlook of those with whom I had debated in the UK about the European Union. In the US, this support has had significant effects on foreign policy.
President Trump’s decisions to move the US embassy to Jerusalem (announced in 2018) and to support Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights (announced in 2019) were designed to appeal to American evangelical Christians. Polling in the US in 2017 revealed that 80% of evangelicals believe that the creation of Israel in 1948 was a fulfilment of biblical prophecy that will bring about Christ’s second coming.
In addition, Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate agreement in 2017 (the decision was implemented in 2020) sat easily with a group which contains many who deny the reality of climate change caused by human action, or do not consider it a threat which can be averted by human agency.
Whatever one feels about these geopolitical and environmental issues, it is undeniable that huge numbers of voters in the USA see these decisions through an end-times lens.
At this point, I should say that as well as being an historian, I attend a church in the UK which would be described as “evangelical.” But, in the UK, “evangelicals” are as likely to be internationalist and in favor of state invention in society as not. The political homogeneity that is so pronounced in the USA is not a feature on this side of the pond.
The End Times, Again?
These experiences caused me to write a book which explores the history of end-times beliefs. It is called: The End Times, Again? 2000 Years of the Use and Misuse of Biblical Prophecy. It explores the history of end-times beliefs within the Christian community and their political and cultural impact.
Christianity inherited from Judaism a belief in prophecy and early Christian texts reveal this, both in the belief that the life of Jesus is foretold in Old Testament prophecy and in adding to the prophetic tradition by predicting the future return of Jesus.
Although the New Testament clearly says that the date of the second coming cannot be known, this has not stopped two millennia of speculation. Tenth-century commentators claimed that raids by Magyars and Vikings were fulfilments of prophecy. End-times excitement and anxiety mounted as the Year 1000 approached (despite the fact that an error in calculating the dating system meant it was not actually 1000 years since the birth of Jesus). This accelerated during the crusades, when the armies of Islam were confidently identified as end-times actors. During the Middle Ages, rival popes, kings and emperors quarried prophetic scripture for accusations to throw at each other (usually the accusation of being the Antichrist).
During the Reformation, Protestants overturned the official Catholic view of prophecy as allegorical and were sure they lived in the “last days” – with the pope being the Antichrist. Radical Anabaptist groups established “New Jerusalems” in anticipation of the second coming. As Britain spiraled into civil wars in the 1640s, eschatological excitement was intense, only to be dashed when the monarchy was restored in 1660.
The same ideas were taken to New England and entered the cultural DNA of what became the USA. Eighteenth-century patriots accused George III of being “the great Whore of Babylon,” riding the “great red dragon” upon America (references to Revelation). In the nineteenth century the concept emerged of the Rapture, the idea that the “true church” will be removed from the earth shortly before a time of “Great Tribulation” preceding the return of Christ. The recent Left Behind series of novels embody this interpretation and have sold somewhere in the region of eighty million copies.
In the twentieth century, the establishment of the State of Israel and the Cold War galvanized prophetic study – especially in the USA – with many Christians identifying Israel as a fulfilment of end-times prophecy. For some in the Cold War, this outlook justified opposition to nuclear disarmament, since these weapons were seen as fulfilling predictions concerning widespread destruction, fire and sickness. This is where apocalypse meets foreign policy. Prophecy was interpreted in line with Western, and especially US, perspectives. In this process, end-times beliefs increasingly became associated with the political right. This was by no means inevitable, but it continues to be the case.
The continued impact of end-times beliefs today
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to claims that it has eschatological significance. It should be noted that the same thing was said about the fourteenth-century Black Death. Anti-vaxxers and those unhappy with mask-wearing have included some who loudly identify these as aspects of an emerging international order associated with the Antichrist. This has resonated with – and been amplified by – conspiracy-theory-culture and the effects of social-media algorithms.
Some of the most extreme supporters of gun rights in the USA see them as weapons to be used in resisting the forces of the Antichrist in the last days.
In the face of such certainty regarding imminent end-times events, the urgent need to address the existential threat posed by climate change can be presented as irrelevant. After all, if the second coming is imminent, there is little urgency. Indeed, the threat from climate change may actually be viewed as an end-times judgement on humanity.
What is clear from all of this is that these beliefs are highly significant because, in an increasingly polarized political climate, the way they are being deployed in support of right-wing agendas impacts at the ballot box. This is especially so in the USA, where white evangelicals (even through a shrinking fraction of the electorate) punch well above their weight due to the extent of their ideological homogeneity, organization, and turnout. In any analysis of conservative voters’ political outlook and intentions, this end-times ideology needs to be recognized. Recognition does not imply agreement. But it can at least be the basis for dialogue, debate, and challenge. Ignoring it may prove to be a serious mistake.
Martyn Whittock graduated in Politics from Bristol University UK, where his degree special study was in radical Christian politics and theology of the seventeenth century. He also studied the politics of the USA. He taught history for thirty-five years and latterly was curriculum leader for Spiritual, Moral, Social and Cultural education at a high school in the UK. He has acted as an historical consultant to the British National Trust organization, the BBC and English Heritage. His latest book is: The End Times, Again? which explores the impact of Christian end-times beliefs over 2000 years and their continued impact on outlook, culture and politics today.