Why would Elon Musk lash out at James Woods, of all people?
JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Even though James Woods was one of Elon Musk's biggest celebrity supporters when the Tesla CEO took over the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Musk showed that he wasn't so inclined to reciprocate the actor's good will and gracefully accept his criticism of his pledge to remove the platform's "block" option. Musk, apparently being Musk, told Woods to "delete your account." Musk then hit "block" on Woods — the very button the two men had been arguing about, the Daily Beast reported. Perhaps being thin-skinned, Musk didn't take too kindly to Woods calling him a "greedy capitalist" and...