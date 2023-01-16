'Wildly inept' neo-Nazi bank robbery plan laid bare as third alleged co-conspirator arrested

The third alleged co-conspirator in a strange neo-Nazi bank robbery scheme has been arrested and identified as 29-year-old Brian Tierney of Rustburg, Virginia — and according to VICE News, the text messages between him and the other plotters lay out a "wildly inept" plan to pull off a Nazi-themed heist in upstate New York.

"According to court documents, Tierney and two other men allegedly planned the armed bank robbery in a chat group called the 'SS Screenplay Guild.' The plotting within the group chat was discussed under a razor-thin facade of making a movie," said the report. "The three all allegedly shared neo-Nazi ideologies, and the criminal complaint states 'white supremacist, anti semitic, pro-Nazi ideology may have played a role in the intent to conspire to commit the bank robbery.'"

The original scheme was reported in December, uncovered when police stopped Luke Kenna, a "survivalist" instructor who runs Tyr Tactical Training, in Gloversville, New York, and discovered he was wearing tactical gear and had a diary explaining all of his plans. Another accused co-conspirator is former paramedic Michael J. Brown of Pennsylvania, who goes by the name "Doc Grimson" in far-right circles and runs a knife dealership.

Per the report, Tierney was busted in part because Kenna's wife texted him a PDF of the criminal complaint against her husband, arousing suspicions of authorities.

"According to the court documents, planned robbery was to take place in Johnston, New York, on January 6. The group was acquiring tools and weapons for the job, had already planned escape routes, and surveilled the bank they were planning on hitting. At one point they even had conversations about acquiring 'heavier' weapons in case they were in a shootout," said the report. "Tierney went by 'Woodanaz' (a likely reference to paganism) and 'Manic' in the group's communications. The court documents state Tierney offered to make fake IDs for the group with identities he stole from people in Iowa and that he had 'the equipment to manufacture the fraudulent documents.' In his conversations within 'SS Screenplay Guild' Tierney allegedly wrote, when discussing the $300K the group thought they could steal, 'not only could I use it, I kinda need it.'"

All of this comes as federal officials step up efforts to prevent neo-Nazi organized crime and terrorism around the country. In one of the most prominent series of cases, authorities are prosecuting members of a group known as "The Base," which operated out of the U.S. and Canada and planned to use terrorist attacks to trigger a race war.