Will Smith formally apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him during Oscars
Will Smith has now formally apologized to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony.

Although Smith apologized to several people during his acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actor, he pointedly did not apologize to Rock, whom he physically attacked for making fun of wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her struggle with alopecia, a disease that results in hair loss.

Smith rectified that on Monday, however, and put out a formal statement apologizing to Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be."

Smith also said that, while he expected to be mocked during the Oscars, "a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

