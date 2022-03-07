Bill Barr casts blame on Trump for Jan. 6 insurrection: 'I do think he was responsible'
William Barr (MICHAEL REYNOLDS POOL/AFP)

William Barr conceded that Donald Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection as part of an effort to overturn his election loss.

The former attorney general sat down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt and cast blame on the twice-impeached former president for the U.S. Capitol riot.

"I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word in that it appears that it was part of the plan to send this group up to the Hill," Barr said. "I think the whole idea was to intimidate Congress, and I think that was wrong."



