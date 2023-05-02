White House ‘creepshot’ photographer warned over inappropriate behavior

A freelance photographer accused of taking inappropriate photos of female journalists and staffers at the White House was issued a warning over his alleged behavior, The Daily Beast reports.
William Moon is accused of taking photos of women, sometimes as they exited a bathroom, and posting the photos on social media accounts under the handles @photowhitehouse or @thewhitehousephotos.
Moon has been taking the inappropriate photos during both the Trump and Biden administrations.
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona reports that “Eventually, a WHCA board member was seen confronting Moon about his behavior, telling the photographer in no uncertain terms he was prohibited from hanging out near the restroom to snap pics. (The board member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the encounter.)”
Moon’s appearance at the White House on Wednesday to witness the South Korean president’s visit with Biden was his first in six months.
Moon had been warned about his behavior by the White House and removed from an official mailing list, the report said.
Moon is best known for taking an unflattering photo of former President Donald Trump in 2020, showing what appeared to be a fake tan line as the former president walked across the White House’s South Lawn.