'No basis in fact': GOPer defends top WI election official made 'scapegoat' of voter fraud conspiracists
Mail-in Ballots

A Wisconsin election official has become the center of GOP conspiracy theories and scapegoating as elements within the party are unable to accept recent Democratic victories in the state, reportedThe Guardian on Monday.

Wisconsin was one of several states targeted by former President Donald Trump and his allies in unsuccessful plots to appoint fake electors and overturn the results.

"When Meagan Wolfe took over as interim elections administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) in 2018, her appointment to the seat was uncontroversial," reported Alice Herman, noting that since 2011 she made nonpartisan improvements to the state's election system as assistant administrator, like redesigning Wisconsin's voter information website and executing cybersecurity reforms. "Republicans in the state senate confirmed her appointment to helm the WEC unanimously in 2019."

Now, however, with her term expiring, Republicans in the legislature have largely withdrawn support for her, and the process to reconfirm her has become a "messy showdown" spurred by "rightwing activists and public figures who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen."

Even some Republicans are shocked by the anger at her, with GOP elections commissioner Don Millis saying, “I think you would agree with me that Meagan Wolfe is blamed for all manner of fanciful conspiracies that have no basis in fact. What’s concerning about these conspiracy theorists is that they’re willing to trash the reputations of anyone who’s interested in trying to administer elections fairly in our state.”

Among the key points of contention driving attacks against Wolfe is the WEC's decision to send absentee ballots to nursing homes rather than poll workers — a change enacted for safety during the COVID pandemic, but which Republicans, including disgraced former state justice and investigator Michael Gableman, baselessly claimed was a fraud plot.

For now, the three Democratic commissioners have moved to block a vote on Wolfe's reappointment, which under Wisconsin's unusual appointment system would mean she'll stay in office indefinitely. But state senators have voted to move forward with the nomination process anyway.

