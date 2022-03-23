Wisconsin GOP leader says he may pull the plug on audit -- and makes odd claims about prosecuting unspecified crimes

The partisan post-election review of the election in Wisconsin could be wrapping up soon as Republicans move on to criminal prosecutions.

"Assembly Speak Robin Vos said Tuesday he may abandon subpoenas he's issued since the last fall to election officials, mayors and others as part of a partisan review of the 2020 election, " the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. "In a radio interview, the Rochester Republicans said withdrawing the legislative subpoenas could help lead to some officials eventually being prosecuted for crimes. He offered no hint of what crimes they could be charged with and didn't mention three district attorneys have recently declined to prosecute members of the state Elections Commission."

The probe is being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Vos explained that state law grants immunity to those under subpoena from the legislature.

"I am seriously considering pulling back the subpoenas because it makes no sense to give people immunity now that we see there is so much that has been found that a Republican attorney general could later prosecute," Vos said, even though the state currently has a Democratic Party attorney general.