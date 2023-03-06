Wisconsin school district investigates racist taunts hurled at Black basketball players

Two school districts in Wisconsin are investigating reports of racial slurs and “unsportsmanlike phrases being chanted" towards basketball players from Beloit Memorial High School, WBRC reported.

Photos of the N-word and swastikas drawn on top of lockers were sent to news outlets by parents. One parent said he heard monkey noises and racist words from the student section at the game.

Beloit Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II wrote in a note to staff and families saying the district takes "this matter very seriously. All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment."

“I just feel like it was racist and pretty uncalled for,” senior DeCarlos Nora III said. “It just felt very overwhelming and unnecessary. I just feel like there should be no place for that in sports or at any event at all.”

Beloit Memorial Head Boys Basketball Coach Todd Marks said he wasn’t aware of the swastikas and n-word graffiti until after the game and would not have allowed his team to play if he knew.

“We have great kids of high character who do things the right way and constantly rise above these types of actions, but they should not have to deal with this day in and day out,” Marks said.

In a social media post Sunday, Muskego-Norway schools publicly apologized for the behavior.

“We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community,” said Muskego officials.