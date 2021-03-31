Right-wing Wisconsin Supreme Court again rules against public health restrictions

On Wednesday, the conservative-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against state public health guidelines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had employed "health emergency declarations" to implement a mask mandate. The decision throws into doubt Evers' ability to extend those guidelines as the pandemic continues.
BREAKING: The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 4-3 that @GovEvers overstepped his authority in issuing multiple health… https://t.co/GNGbkiZ0Fw— Molly Beck (@Molly Beck)1617199190.0
This is not the first time the state's high court has ruled against public health measures. Last year, they also voided Gov. Evers' stay-at-home order, on the urging of Republicans in the state's general assembly.
Although the GOP in Wisconsin has vehemently opposed the guidelines, their leadership has praised the state government for the results of its response to COVID-19, with House Speaker Robin Vos specifically highlighting an effective vaccine rollout.
Despite vaccinations nationwide being well ahead of schedule, scientists fear that a "fourth wave" of COVID-19 could be developing, driven in part by complacency over mask use and physical distancing.