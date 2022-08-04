With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Senate voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' accession documents. "This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the c...
Alex Jones lawyers' 'colossal error' has put them in danger of going to jail: CNN legal analyst
August 04, 2022
Attorneys representing Alex Jones apparently sent opposing counsel a full copy of their client's mobile phone data by accident -- and CNN legal analyst Paul Callan thinks it could put them in legal hot water.
At issue is the fact that the phone data contradict a claim Jones made under oath that he never sent any text messages or emails related to his past false claims about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
While this could obviously put Jones in jeopardy of facing perjury charges, Callan said his lawyers could be feeling the heat as well.
"This is a colossal error by the defense attorneys," he explained. "What they're going to say is that we had thousands of documents in this case and this just slipped through and we didn't really know that those text messages were in the pile of documents that were turned over to Jones's attorneys. That's what the attorneys are going to say because otherwise the attorneys are guilty of subornation of perjury."
Callan then elaborated why these lawyers' best option is to simply claim they are grossly incompetent.
"If you put a witness on the stand knowing that that witness is going to commit perjury, you share his guilt in that crime so the attorneys could be in big trouble," he said. "Their defense is going to be, well, it was a mistake."
As for Jones himself, Callan said that he deserves to be in "jail, jail, jail" for "lying in court and telling these horrible lies about these 20 dead children and six of their adult teachers who died in this horrible, horrible incident."
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized, there was a plan to discredit it
August 04, 2022
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized, there was a plan to discredit it.
Leaders in the anti-vaccination movement attended an online conference in October 2020 — two months before the first shot was administered — where one speaker presented on “The 5 Reasons You Might Want to Avoid a COVID-19 Vaccine” and another referred to the “untested, unproven, very toxic vaccines.”
But that was only the beginning. Misinformation seeped into every corner of social media, onto Facebook feeds and into Instagram images, pregnancy apps and Twitter posts. Pregnant people emerged as a target. A disinformation campaign preyed on their vulnerability, exploiting a deep psychological need to protect their unborn children at a moment when so much of the country was already gripped by fear.
“It’s just so powerful,” said Imran Ahmed, the founder and chief executive officer of the U.S. nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, which tracks online disinformation.
A majority of the disinformation came from a group of highly organized, economically motivated actors, many of them selling supplements, books or even miracle cures, he said. They told people the vaccine may harm their unborn child or deprive them of the opportunity to become parents. Some even infiltrated online pregnancy groups and asked seemingly harmless questions, such as whether people had heard the vaccine could potentially lead to infertility.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate found that nearly 70% of anti-vaccination content could be traced to 12 people, whom they dubbed The Disinformation Dozen. They reached millions of people and tested their messaging online, Ahmed said, to see what was most effective — what was most frequently shared or liked — in real time.
“The unregulated and unmoderated effects of social media where people are allowed to spread disinformation at scale without consequences meant that this took hold very fast,” Ahmed said. “That’s had a huge effect on women deciding not to take the vaccine.”
Some people, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seized on the initial dearth of research into vaccines in pregnant people. “With no data showing COVID vaccines are safe for pregnant women, and despite reports of miscarriages among women who have received the experimental Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Fauci and other health officials advise pregnant women to get the vaccine,” Kennedy posted in February 2021 on Facebook. Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment.
Disinformation flourished, in part, because pregnant people were not included in the vaccine’s initial clinical trials. Excluding pregnant people also omitted them from the data on the vaccine’s safety, which created a vacuum where disinformation spread. Unsure about how getting the shots might affect their pregnancy — and without clear guidance at the time from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — pregnant people last year had some of the lowest vaccination rates among adults.
The decision to delay or avoid vaccination, often made out of an abundance of caution and love for the baby growing inside of them, had dire consequences: Unvaccinated women who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant were at a higher risk of stillbirths — the death of a fetus at 20 weeks or more of pregnancy — and several other complications, including maternal death.
Although initial clinical trials did not include pregnant people, the Food and Drug Administration ensured that vaccines met a host of regulatory safety standards before authorizing them. Citing numerous studies that have since come out showing the vaccine is safe, the CDC now strongly recommends that people who are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to become pregnant get vaccinated. The major obstetric organizations, including The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, also urge pregnant people to get vaccinated.
But two and a half years into the pandemic, misinformation is proving resilient.
A May 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found more than 70% of pregnant people or those planning to become pregnant believed or were unsure whether to believe at least one of the following popular examples of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine: that pregnant people should not get vaccinated; that it’s unsafe to get vaccinated while breastfeeding; or that the vaccine has been shown to cause infertility. None of which are true.
Dr. Laura Morris, a University of Missouri, Columbia family physician who delivers babies, has heard all those falsehoods and more from her patients. She has long relied on science to help encourage them to make well-informed decisions.
But when officials rolled out the vaccine, she found herself without her most powerful tool, data. The disinformation didn’t have to completely convince people that the vaccine was dangerous; creating doubt often was sufficient.
“That level of uncertainty is enough to knock them off the path to accepting vaccination,” Morris said. “Instead of seeing vaccines as something that will make them healthier and improve their pregnancy outcomes, they haven’t received the right information to make them feel confident that this is actually healthy.”
Before COVID-19, Morris typically saw one stillbirth every couple of years. Since the pandemic started, she said she has been seeing them more often. All followed a COVID-19 diagnosis in an unvaccinated patient just weeks before they were due. Not only did Morris have to deliver the painful news that their baby had died, she also told them that the outcome might have been different had they been vaccinated. Some, she said, felt betrayed at having believed the lies surrounding the vaccine.
“You have to have that conversation very carefully,” Morris said, “because this is a time where the people are feeling awful and grieving and there’s a lot of guilt associated with these situations that’s not deserved.”
In December 2021, the Federation of State Medical Boards found a proliferation of misinformation about COVID-19 among health care workers. Two-thirds of state medical boards reported an increase in complaints about misinformation, but fewer than 1 in 4 of them reported disciplining the doctors or other health care workers.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopath, was the speaker at the October 2020 conference who called the COVID-19 vaccine “toxic.” She later testified at an Ohio state House Health Committee hearing on the Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act. She falsely claimed that the vaccine could magnetize people. “They can put a key on their forehead, it sticks,” she said. “They can put spoons and forks all over them, and they could stick.” She also questioned the connection between the vaccine and 5G towers.
Despite her statements, the State Medical Board of Ohio has not taken any disciplinary action against her. Her medical license remains active. Tenpenny did not respond to requests for comment.
It’s difficult to know exactly how many doctors were disciplined, a term that can mean anything from sending them letters of guidance to revoking their license. State medical boards in some cases refused to disclose even the number of complaints received.
Some records were made public if formal disciplinary action was taken, as in the case of Dr. Mark Brody. The Rhode Island physician sent a letter to his patients that the state medical board determined contained several falsehoods, including claims that “there exists the possibility of sterilizing all females in the population who receive the vaccination.” The Rhode Island Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline reprimanded him for the letter, then suspended his medical license after other professional conduct issues were uncovered. He surrendered his license in December.
Brody said in an interview that he stands by the letter. He said the word “misinformation” has been politicized and used to discredit statements with which people disagree.
“This term doesn’t really apply to science,” he said, “because science is an ever-evolving field where today’s misinformation is tomorrow’s information.”
The Washington Medical Commission has received more than 50 complaints about COVID-19 misinformation since the start of the pandemic, a spokesperson there said. California does not track misinformation complaints specifically, but a Medical Board of California spokesperson said that, in that same time period, the group received more than 1,300 COVID-19-related complaints. They included everything from fraudulent promotion of unproven medications to the spreading of misinformation.
“We were certainly surprised that more than half of boards said they had seen an increase in complaints about false or misleading information,” said Joe Knickrehm, vice president of communications for the Federation of State Medical Boards, which in April adopted a policy stating that “false information is harmful and dangerous to patients, and to the public trust in the medical profession.”
Other groups, including The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, warned doctors about spreading misinformation. In October, the organization asked its members to sign a letter endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine, writing that “the spread of misinformation and mistrust in doctors and science is contributing to staggeringly low vaccination rates among pregnant people.” But the letter was never published. “We didn’t achieve the numbers we had hoped,” a spokesperson for the organization said, “and did not want to release it if it was not going to be compelling to patients.”
The fact that some medical professionals have been spreading disinformation or failing to engage with their patients about the vaccine is profoundly disappointing, said Dr. Rachel Villanueva, a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and president of the National Medical Association, which represents Black doctors.
Research has shown that hearing directly from a health care provider can increase the likelihood that patients get vaccinated. And doctors, Villanueva said, have a responsibility to tell their patients the benefits of getting vaccinated and the risks of choosing not to. She has explained to her patients that although the vaccine development program was named Operation Warp Speed, for example, manufacturers followed proper safety protocols.
“Before COVID, there already existed a baseline distrust of the health care system, especially for women of color, feeling marginalized and feeling dismissed in the health care system,” she said. “I think that just compounded the already lack of confidence that existed in the system.”
Kansas: Restoring faith and love for democracy
August 04, 2022
I have been skeptical of those claiming that a backlash is brewing after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe. It’s not that I believe people aren’t mad about losing legal protection of their right to privacy and freedom. It’s that I believe in the wowzer power of the human mind to convince itself that terrible things aren’t so terrible.
Recent polling seemed to validate my skepticism. While some said people were more likely to see the coming midterms as a referendum on abortion rights, others said the economy was more important (inflation, the price of gas, food, etc.). Other polls suggested people had lost so much faith in democracy that they might not vote.
Where is the backlash I have heard so much about?
A silly loss of faith
I still think I’m right about polling. It can’t accurately capture public opinion in the middle of regime change – as one political order disintegrates and reintegrates to become a new political order. I think we have been in a period of transition since at least 2010.
That’s why last night’s referendum in Kansas is so important.
Suddenly, lost faith in democracy feels premature, even silly.
More than two-thirds of voters in Kansas said no to a proposal to change the state constitution in order to let state legislators pass laws severely restricting or even outright banning abortion. Tuesday’s vote ensures that Kansas will be a sanctuary for (limited) abortion rights in a midwestern sea of state restrictions or bans.
A vote is so much better than a poll. It is concrete. It is indisputable. It is conclusive. It’s an expression of the will of a democratic people. In this case, it was the will of the residents of a conservative state in which Republican voters outnumber Democratic voters two to one.
The way, the truth and the life
A look in the weeds offers more reason for hope.
First, Kansas referendums don’t usually turn out votes as general elections do. But according to the AP, turnout last night was “within reach” of 50 percent. Fifty-two percent is normal for state generals.
Second, voter registration “surged” after the Supreme Court’s ruling, according to Scott Schwab, the Kansas secretary of state. That surge was, moreover, “heavily Democratic,” according to USA Today. A stunning 70 percent of new voter registration was among women.
Third, these Democratic women powered the no-vote in the state’s suburbs even though these same suburbs went to Donald Trump in 2020. “Suburbs of Wichita and Topeka heavily voted no,” USA Today reported. “In Franklin County, where Trump won with 68 percent of the vote, 56 percent voted to uphold the right to an abortion.”
For those of us worried about the future of democracy, especially the will of a democratic people to take their destinies into their own hands, last night’s results are about as good as any of us can expect.
White women, conservative or liberal, seem to be mad as hell. They’re not going to take it anymore. Plus, they know which party is going to protect them and their rights. It’s not the party of a former president whom they had previously and overwhelmingly supported.
Above all, they know democracy is how to get what they want.
Regime change?
Even though these women are registering as Democrats, and even though they know which party is going to protect them and their rights, last night’s referendum offered a curious, ironic feature.
An insistence that voting down the referendum wasn’t partisan.
A spokeswoman for Kansas for Constitutional Freedom, a bipartisan coalition, said the issue is one of commonsense. “I think that most Kansans don't necessarily see this issue as partisan,” Ashley All said.
“I know that that is kind of the frame we all tend to put on it, but that is actually not the way most people think about it,” she said. “So we really have tried to make sure that we speak to a broad audience.”
That’s important for a couple of reasons.
On the one hand, abortion may be emerging as a true wedge issue that Democrats can use to pry Republican voters across the country away from their party just enough to support Democratic midterm candidates who will in turn vote to codify Roe into federal statute.
On the other hand, abortion may be emerging as a truly reasonable issue released from the burdens of partisanship – an uncontroversial issue on account of a majority wanting it to be settled – such that it drags the Democratic Party into that sweet, sweet middle of politics.
Abortion could be to our political order what civil rights (Black rights) was to the previous political order – a catalyst for change.
White women, rethinking
“Conservatism” didn’t rise from the ashes of Barry Goldwater’s failed bid for the presidency. It rose from the triumphs of the civil rights movement and its backing by the Congress and the Supreme Court.
The political order launched by Ronald Reagan’s election, and consolidated by Bill Clinton’s, was the result of a white-power backlash against decades of advancement in individual liberty – advancements that rightwing politics has labored to reverse.
Voters of the kind who live in the suburbs of Wichita and Topeka were satisfied with a conservative political order that punched down as long as it didn’t change in ways considered fundamental since Roe.
But now that rightwing politics has achieved what it set out to – now that it is advancing toward the criminalization of other individual freedoms that had been settled, like when you can have kids, who you can marry and even which books you can read – such moderate voters (ie, white women) seem to be rethinking their commitments.
I hope they continue rethinking.
Politics of love
I don’t want to get ahead of myself. It could be that Kansans voted against this referendum because it was easy to. It wasn’t attached to a candidate, thus freeing voters from having to explain their votes.
But even so, last night was important.
It reminded us to keep the faith – democratic faith.
We the people have the power. We the people have the power, no matter how dark things seem. (The GOP knows this, by the way. That’s why they work so hard to rig the rules of democracy without seeming to have worked so hard to rig the rules of democracy.)
We often get bogged down in the details of politics. Gerrymandering. Campaign fundraising. The press corps’ status quo bias. Polling that shows that Americans have lost faith in democracy. And so on.
When we do, we forget why we’re fighting.
We fight not so much to stop the authoritarian collectivism that’s creeping across the republic, though there’s no choice but to fight.
We fight out of love. Democracy is love – if we love, too.
The news from Kansas suggests we are relearning how.
