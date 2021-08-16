With Taliban in Kabul, US leaders ask what went wrong in Afghanistan
-/AFP/TNS

As the Taliban penetrated Kabul on Sunday, U.S. military and civilian leaders debated how nearly 20 years of efforts to rebuild Afghanistan went so horribly wrong. Ret. Admiral James Stavridis, who previously led U.S. and NATO forces in the beleaguered country, was one of many to decry the decision to withdraw all troops by the end of this month. “The misstep both on the part of the Trump administration and on the Biden administration was simply moving too quickly, too abruptly to pull that last tranche of troops out,” he told NPR on Sunday. Earlier this year, Biden announced the troop withdra...